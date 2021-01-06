Bitcoin Diamond Trading 16.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001440 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Huobi, BigONE and Coinnest. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 16.3% against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $98.03 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001266 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000219 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00022386 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, Crex24, Huobi, Bithumb, YoBit, Indodax, Kucoin, BtcTrade.im, CoinBene, BigONE, Coinnest, Gate.io, Binance and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

