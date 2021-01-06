Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Reaches $9.66 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $9.66 or 0.00026207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $169.13 million and $15.37 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00170659 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00043541 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000478 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

