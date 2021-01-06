Bitcoin SV (BSV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.21 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for $186.56 or 0.00496360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Bit-Z, Indodax and CoinZest. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and $1.21 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 13.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00026998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00115299 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00049706 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00238712 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00015979 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00052641 BTC.

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,618,102 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Bitfinex, Bittrex, Hotbit, DragonEX, IDAX, BigONE, Koinex, Bit-Z, Korbit, Indodax, WazirX, Huobi, Altcoin Trader, CoinZest, Cobinhood, Upbit, OKEx, CoinEx, MBAex, Bibox, Binance, Coinbit, YoBit, Bitbns, CoinBene, HitBTC, Poloniex, Bithumb, Coinsuper, Bitkub, Kraken, ZB.COM, SouthXchange, FCoin, Bitrue, Coinsquare, Kucoin, BX Thailand, Trade Satoshi and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

