Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading 9.6% Higher This Week

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 6th. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion and approximately $875.44 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for $178.84 or 0.00516710 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Coinsquare, Coinsuper and Koinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00028898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00120390 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.00 or 0.00257134 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00049814 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.45 or 0.00255559 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00016976 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00056083 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,617,639 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bitfinex, ZB.COM, Gate.io, Bibox, Koinex, Binance, Bitbns, BigONE, OTCBTC, WazirX, CoinEx, FCoin, Trade Satoshi, Indodax, Hotbit, Poloniex, YoBit, CoinZest, Korbit, Bitkub, OKEx, Coinsquare, Kucoin, CoinBene, DragonEX, Bitrue, HitBTC, Coinbit, Bittrex, Cobinhood, IDAX, Upbit, MBAex, Kraken, Bit-Z, BX Thailand, SouthXchange, Altcoin Trader, Coinsuper and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

