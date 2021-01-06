Bitcoin SV Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.21 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $186.56 or 0.00496360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, IDAX, BigONE and HitBTC. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $3.47 billion and approximately $1.21 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00026998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00115299 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00049706 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00238712 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00015979 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00052641 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,618,102 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, IDAX, Altcoin Trader, Coinsuper, WazirX, Bittrex, Korbit, Upbit, Gate.io, Indodax, Bithumb, Bitrue, Bitkub, Poloniex, YoBit, FCoin, Kraken, OKEx, BX Thailand, MBAex, Coinbit, Bibox, DragonEX, HitBTC, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, Binance, Coinsquare, OTCBTC, ZB.COM, BigONE, Bitbns, CoinEx, CoinBene, CoinZest, Bit-Z, Hotbit, Huobi, Koinex, Bitfinex and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

