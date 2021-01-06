BitcoiNote Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.00 (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded up 27.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. In the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded up 102.4% against the dollar. One BitcoiNote coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. BitcoiNote has a total market cap of $55,855.31 and approximately $5.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 99.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 40.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 57% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote Coin Profile

BitcoiNote (BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 12,252,759 coins. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. BitcoiNote’s official website is www.bitcoinote.org. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote.

Buying and Selling BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoiNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoiNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

