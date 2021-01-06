BitDegree (BDG) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $13.00

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One BitDegree token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, HitBTC, IDEX and Cobinhood. BitDegree has a market capitalization of $229,034.37 and approximately $13.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitDegree has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00046463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.07 or 0.00314412 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00032986 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,038.42 or 0.02862216 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00013949 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About BitDegree

BDG is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org

Buying and Selling BitDegree

BitDegree can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX, Cobinhood and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDegree using one of the exchanges listed above.

