Bitradio (BRO) Trading 0.9% Lower This Week

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last week, Bitradio has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $100,833.42 and approximately $27.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000467 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006528 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,554,330 coins and its circulating supply is 9,554,326 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

