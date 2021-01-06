Bitrue Coin Reaches One Day Volume of $5.11 Million (BTR)

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Bitrue Coin has a market capitalization of $3.42 million and approximately $5.11 million worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitrue Coin has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One Bitrue Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0425 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitrue Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00046207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006032 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.29 or 0.00318666 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00033665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 47.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,084.83 or 0.03024885 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014021 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitrue Coin Token Profile

Bitrue Coin is a token. It launched on February 14th, 2019. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 870,407,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,519,128 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial . Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitrue Coin is www.bitrue.com . Bitrue Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitrue

Buying and Selling Bitrue Coin

Bitrue Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitrue Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitrue Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitrue Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitrue Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.