BITTO (BITTO) Price Tops $0.26 on Top Exchanges

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 6th. BITTO has a total market cap of $764,090.33 and $204,005.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BITTO has traded up 33.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BITTO token can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000687 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00031806 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001581 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00020990 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002873 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002693 BTC.

BITTO is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,959,663 tokens. BITTO’s official website is www.bittoexchange.com . BITTO’s official message board is medium.com/@bittoexchange . BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

BITTO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITTO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITTO using one of the exchanges listed above.

