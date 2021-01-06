BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $220.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to post $220.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $233.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $190.07 million. BJ’s Restaurants reported sales of $291.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.
On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year sales of $802.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $771.58 million to $814.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BJ’s Restaurants.
BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.11 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.
BJRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CL King raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.
BJRI stock opened at $39.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $885.54 million, a P/E ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 2.15. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
In other BJ’s Restaurants news, CMO Kevin E. Mayer sold 4,844 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $193,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 966.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 239.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.
About BJ’s Restaurants
BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.
