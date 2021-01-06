Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Insider Sells $78,525.00 in Stock

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $78,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $179,037. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Black Diamond Therapeutics stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.23. The company had a trading volume of 132,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,351. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $46.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDTX. BidaskClub cut Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Wedbush began coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 37.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 576.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 42,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

