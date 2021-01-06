Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Stock analysts at Wedbush began coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

Shares of BDTX stock traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $33.23. The company had a trading volume of 132,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,351. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.45. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $46.25.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, CFO Thomas Leggett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $100,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 18,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $616,684.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,657.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $6,413,980.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDTX. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. HC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Amia Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 55.3% in the third quarter. Amia Capital LLP now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

