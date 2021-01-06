Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Knight Equity initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. KCG started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:BKI opened at $87.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.79. Black Knight has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $312.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Black Knight will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,166. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.00 per share, with a total value of $99,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Black Knight in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Black Knight by 388.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Black Knight by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Black Knight during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

