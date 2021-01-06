BlackCoin (BLK) Achieves Market Cap of $2.67 Million

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0442 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $314,788.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008230 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,408,494 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

