Blackmoon Market Capitalization Tops $1.53 Million (BMC)

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Blackmoon has a market cap of $1.53 million and $12.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blackmoon has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blackmoon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00048718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.55 or 0.00331293 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00035160 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,019.48 or 0.02897798 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00014362 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Blackmoon Token Profile

Blackmoon (BMC) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG . Blackmoon’s official website is www.blackmoon.net

Buying and Selling Blackmoon

Blackmoon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

