BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.67

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.67 and traded as high as $2.73. BlackRock Capital Investment shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 350,341 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BKCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.67.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.30 million during the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 160.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

In other news, CEO James Keenan acquired 80,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.62 per share, for a total transaction of $210,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,840.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Nik Singhal acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,671.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 98,350 shares of company stock valued at $259,557 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 94.3% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,806,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,968 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 13,901.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,671,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645,576 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 4.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,375,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after buying an additional 108,380 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 5.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,212,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 67,792 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 103.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 726,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 369,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.