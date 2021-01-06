BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (BERI.L) (LON:BERI) Trading Up 3.1%

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (BERI.L) (LON:BERI)’s share price was up 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 81.60 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 80.90 ($1.06). Approximately 307,962 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 553,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.50 ($1.03).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%.

In other news, insider Andrew Robson purchased 14,000 shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (BERI.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £11,480 ($14,998.69).

