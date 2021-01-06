Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.56

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.56 and traded as high as $14.26. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $14.22, with a volume of 65,783 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average is $13.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 1.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 8.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 8.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 4.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 23.6% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

