BLAST Price Reaches $0.0015 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. BLAST has a market cap of $70,178.42 and $6.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BLAST has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BLAST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BLAST alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004737 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005491 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000146 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000868 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 47,153,705 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.