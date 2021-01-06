Blockstack (STX) Market Cap Reaches $386.53 Million

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Blockstack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001412 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockstack has a market cap of $386.53 million and approximately $6.07 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blockstack has traded up 32.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00045941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.51 or 0.00309403 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00032376 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,096.45 or 0.02962554 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00013700 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Blockstack Coin Profile

STX is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . The official message board for Blockstack is blog.blockstack.org . The official website for Blockstack is blockstack.org

Blockstack Coin Trading

Blockstack can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

