Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Sells $1,192,546.95 in Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 39,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $1,192,546.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,313.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Swaminathan Venkataraman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 106,057 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $3,022,624.50.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 170,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $5,205,400.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,720 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $32,680.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 5,068 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $85,851.92.

On Monday, October 19th, Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,932 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $93,658.68.

BE traded up $2.06 on Wednesday, hitting $30.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,770,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,606,367. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 3.77. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.81.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $200.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.93 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Johnson Rice started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth about $665,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth about $1,316,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth about $360,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 79.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 154,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 68,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

