Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Sells $3,022,624.50 in Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 106,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $3,022,624.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Swaminathan Venkataraman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 39,345 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $1,192,546.95.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 170,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $5,205,400.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,720 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $32,680.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 5,068 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $85,851.92.

On Monday, October 19th, Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,932 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $93,658.68.

Shares of BE stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,770,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,606,367. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day moving average is $17.81.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $200.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,513,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,867,000 after buying an additional 1,346,273 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Bloom Energy by 1,003.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 1,307,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bloom Energy by 19.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,706,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,542,000 after acquiring an additional 944,077 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 236.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,275,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,911,000 after acquiring an additional 896,121 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,026,000. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

