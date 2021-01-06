Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.83

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.83 and last traded at $31.81, with a volume of 136307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.36.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.71.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.93 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 15,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $326,526.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $5,205,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,446 shares in the company, valued at $4,392,316.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 857,953 shares of company stock valued at $20,285,393. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 26.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,513,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,273 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1,003.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 1,307,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 19.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,706,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,542,000 after purchasing an additional 944,077 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 236.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,275,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,911,000 after purchasing an additional 896,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $11,026,000. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

