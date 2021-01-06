Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Bloomin’ Brands in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BLMN. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James started coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of BLMN opened at $19.04 on Wednesday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.76.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,333,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,635,000 after acquiring an additional 560,545 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,196,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,373,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,967,000 after acquiring an additional 392,895 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,750,000 after acquiring an additional 208,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,143,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after acquiring an additional 417,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $2,761,500.00. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

