Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) rose 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.47 and last traded at $20.28. Approximately 3,458,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 3,054,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.04.

BLMN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.20. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $2,761,500.00. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 972.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,068.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 35.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 168,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 44,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

About Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

