Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) rose 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.18 and last traded at $15.84. Approximately 541,440 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 460,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.96.

BCOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Benchmark decreased their target price on Blucora from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $761.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.73.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.57 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Blucora, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Blucora during the third quarter worth about $3,487,000. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blucora in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,067,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Blucora by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,376,000 after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Blucora in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,706,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Blucora by 512.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 165,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 138,569 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

