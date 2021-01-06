Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Major Shareholder Buys $45,040.00 in Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) major shareholder Holdings Ltd Dph acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,830,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,305,912.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Blue Apron stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $6.73. 991,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,149. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $91.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of -3.23. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $28.84.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.29. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 91.24%. The company had revenue of $112.25 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Blue Apron by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Blue Apron by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 186,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the period. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

