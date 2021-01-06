Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Director Sells $85,009.70 in Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Director George Demetri sold 758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.15, for a total transaction of $85,009.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,478.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BPMC stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.78. The stock had a trading volume of 558,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,453. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $125.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.71.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $11.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.49 by $4.67. The firm had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.42 million. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8087.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.93) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,655,000 after buying an additional 27,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 620.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BPMC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

