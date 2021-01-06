Bluestem Group (OTCMKTS:BGRP) Stock Price Up 8%

Bluestem Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGRP) rose 8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 42,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 19,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57.

Bluestem Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BGRP)

Bluestem Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers a selection of name-brand, private label, and non-branded merchandise through Internet Websites and catalog serving low to middle income consumers in the United States. It operates through Northstar Portfolio and Orchard Portfolio segments. The Northstar Portfolio segment consists of Fingerhut and Gettington retail brands.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Bluestem Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluestem Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.