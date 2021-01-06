BMO Capital Markets Increases Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$30.00

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 22.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$32.00 price target on Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital upgraded shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.11.

Get Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) alerts:

Shares of PD stock traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$24.56. 78,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$336.47 million and a PE ratio of -3.97. Precision Drilling Co. has a 12 month low of C$7.80 and a 12 month high of C$43.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.07.

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$164.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$167.62 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post -12.1696708 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.