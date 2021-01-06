BMO Capital Markets Lowers Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) to Market Perform

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$95.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$96.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.48% from the company’s previous close.

TIH has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$75.00 to C$91.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$73.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$78.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$82.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$73.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$92.93.

Shares of TSE:TIH traded down C$2.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$85.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,943. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$90.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$79.62. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$52.36 and a 52 week high of C$94.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$921.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$926.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 3.7734959 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.50, for a total value of C$452,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$187,335. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 2,900 shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.00, for a total value of C$255,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,653,240. Insiders sold a total of 18,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,521 over the last ninety days.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

