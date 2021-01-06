BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (ZLB.TO) (TSE:ZLB) Stock Price Up 0.5%

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (ZLB.TO) (TSE:ZLB) shares rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.16 and last traded at $34.15. Approximately 77,021 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 81,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.99.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.66.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (ZLB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (ZLB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.