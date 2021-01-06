Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Trading 3.2% Higher

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) was up 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.59 and last traded at $74.59. Approximately 115 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.26.

A number of analysts have commented on BDNNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BNP Paribas lowered Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.07.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BDNNY)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for mineral deposits, such as zinc, copper, lead, nickel, gold, palladium, platinum, and silver. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; the Tara mine in Ireland; and the Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.