BOMB (BOMB) Hits Market Cap of $545,062.72

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One BOMB token can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001730 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. During the last week, BOMB has traded down 26.3% against the dollar. BOMB has a market cap of $545,062.72 and approximately $138,178.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,702.45 or 1.00683822 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008377 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00018609 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00064994 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 63.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 914,657 tokens and its circulating supply is 913,869 tokens. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

