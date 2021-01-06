Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,285.55

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2,285.55 and last traded at $2,279.38, with a volume of 17839 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2,188.07.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,896.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,096.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1,835.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.22 billion, a PE ratio of 68.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $45.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Booking by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management increased its position in shares of Booking by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

