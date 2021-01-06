Boosted Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $139,953.00 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Boosted Finance token can now be bought for about $13.04 or 0.00037817 BTC on exchanges. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $780,382.61 and approximately $139,953.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00028827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00122059 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00260699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.21 or 0.00511074 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00049809 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.39 or 0.00256380 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017127 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Boosted Finance Token Trading

Boosted Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.