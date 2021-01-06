Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Up 9.4%

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)’s share price shot up 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.90 and last traded at $47.86. 853,319 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 652,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.76.

BOOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen increased their target price on Boot Barn from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Boot Barn from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Boot Barn from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.56 and a 200 day moving average of $30.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 3.07.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $184.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.22 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $109,751.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $31,772.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 58.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 47,394 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 128,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 6.6% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boot Barn by 47.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,981,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,905,000 after buying an additional 965,164 shares in the last quarter.

About Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

