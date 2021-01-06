Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Up 9.4%

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)’s share price shot up 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.90 and last traded at $47.86. 853,319 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 652,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.76.
BOOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen increased their target price on Boot Barn from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Boot Barn from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Boot Barn from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.69.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.56 and a 200 day moving average of $30.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 3.07.
In other Boot Barn news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $109,751.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $31,772.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 58.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 47,394 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 128,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 6.6% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boot Barn by 47.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,981,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,905,000 after buying an additional 965,164 shares in the last quarter.
About Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
