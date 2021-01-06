Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Trading Down 3%

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) shares fell 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.46 and last traded at $6.46. 1,230 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.51.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company operates a football club in Dortmund under the SIGNAL IDUNA PARK name, including a professional football squad. It also sells merchandise; conducts stadium tours, sports travel, conferences, trips, and various other events; provides arrangements for event staffing services, and hotel and car hire bookings; offers travel services by air, ship, and rail, as well as travel agency services; and markets TV broadcast rights.

