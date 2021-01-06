Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.12

Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.12 and last traded at $27.92, with a volume of 483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.29.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Boston Omaha from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised Boston Omaha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.28.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.61 million for the quarter. Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Boston Omaha by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 38,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. As of March 12, 2020, it operated approximately 3,000 billboards containing approximately 5,600 advertising faces of which 63 are digital displays.

