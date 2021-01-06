Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CFO Sells $603,371.56 in Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,297,742.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,234,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,038,696. The company has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average of $37.09. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $46.13.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. BidaskClub raised Boston Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.
Boston Scientific Company Profile
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
