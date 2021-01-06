Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CFO Sells $603,371.56 in Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,297,742.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,234,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,038,696. The company has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average of $37.09. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $46.13.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 78.7% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 84.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. BidaskClub raised Boston Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

