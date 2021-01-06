Botswana Diamonds plc (BOD.L) (LON:BOD) Shares Gap Down to $0.85

Shares of Botswana Diamonds plc (BOD.L) (LON:BOD) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.85, but opened at $0.83. Botswana Diamonds plc (BOD.L) shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 10,500 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.73. The firm has a market cap of £5.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25.

About Botswana Diamonds plc (BOD.L) (LON:BOD)

Botswana Diamonds plc operates as a diamond exploration and development company in Botswana and South Africa. The company is based in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Botswana Diamonds plc (BOD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Botswana Diamonds plc (BOD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.