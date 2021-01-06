Bounty0x (BNTY) Hits Market Capitalization of $382,645.33

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded up 37.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 85.2% higher against the US dollar. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $382,645.33 and $23,822.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bounty0x token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00048299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.38 or 0.00335208 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00035960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014361 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $954.37 or 0.02725408 BTC.

Bounty0x Token Profile

Bounty0x (BNTY) is a token. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io

Bounty0x Token Trading

Bounty0x can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

