BOX Token (BOX) Price Down 47.7% Over Last Week

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. BOX Token has a total market capitalization of $627,012.47 and approximately $8,456.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOX Token token can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, HitBTC and Hotbit. In the last seven days, BOX Token has traded down 47.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BOX Token alerts:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00016732 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000548 BTC.

BOX Token Token Profile

BOX Token (BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 tokens. The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BOX Token is box.la . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one

BOX Token Token Trading

BOX Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.