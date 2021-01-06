Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,381 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Brady worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brady during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 25,561.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $74,401.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $910,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,801. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sidoti started coverage on Brady in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Brady from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

BRC stock opened at $52.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.31. Brady Co. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $58.22.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $277.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.90 million. Brady had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 10.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Brady’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

