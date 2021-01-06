Brady (LON:BRY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.20

Brady PLC (LON:BRY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.20 and traded as high as $19.00. Brady shares last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 1,468 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £15.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 18.20.

About Brady (LON:BRY)

Brady plc provides integrated trading, process, and risk management software solutions to the commodity, recycling, and energy trading companies primarily in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Norway, Singapore, India, the United States, other EMEA regions, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers energy solutions, including energy trading and risk management, energy logistics, energy data management, and energy settlement, as well as credit risk solutions; and commodities solutions, such as hedging and risk management, derivative trading and risk, LME brokerage, physical trading and risk, logistics and inventory management, trade finance and accounting, and contract management, as well as raw material, concentrates, and supply management.

