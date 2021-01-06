Bread Trading Up 12.9% Over Last Week (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Bread has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bread token can currently be bought for about $0.0617 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges. Bread has a market cap of $5.47 million and $252,870.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00046773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.11 or 0.00336776 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00036492 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014315 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $837.74 or 0.02429824 BTC.

About Bread

Bread (BRD) is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

