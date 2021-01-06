Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) Given a €78.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) received a €78.00 ($91.76) price target from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.50 ($85.29) target price on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €59.54 ($70.04).

Get Brenntag AG (BNR.F) alerts:

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €64.62 ($76.02) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €63.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of €55.93. Brenntag AG has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.