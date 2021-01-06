Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) Given a €78.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) received a €78.00 ($91.76) price target from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.50 ($85.29) target price on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €59.54 ($70.04).

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €64.62 ($76.02) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €63.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of €55.93. Brenntag AG has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

About Brenntag AG (BNR.F)

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR)

