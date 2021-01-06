Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €59.54 ($70.04).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BNR shares. Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

FRA BNR opened at €64.62 ($76.02) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €63.51 and its 200-day moving average is €55.93. Brenntag AG has a one year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a one year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

