Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €59.54 ($70.04).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BNR shares. Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

FRA BNR opened at €64.62 ($76.02) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €63.51 and its 200-day moving average is €55.93. Brenntag AG has a one year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a one year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) Company Profile

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.