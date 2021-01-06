Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BRE.TO) (TSE:BRE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.33

Shares of Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BRE.TO) (TSE:BRE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.33 and traded as high as $15.00. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BRE.TO) shares last traded at $14.96, with a volume of 15,339 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$14.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.33. The company has a market cap of C$141.88 million and a PE ratio of 22.46.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BRE.TO) (TSE:BRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.74 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BRE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.70%.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BRE.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BRE)

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

